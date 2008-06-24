Ad
euobserver
The use of most dangerous pesticides is to be heavily restricted (Photo: Wikipedia)

Farm ministers agree to restrict use of dangerous pesticides

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

European agriculture ministers agreed on Monday (23 June) to draft rules to restrict the use of pesticides.

The new rules, which represent a compromise reached after two years of negotiations, would totally prohibit the marketing and use of substances proven to cause cancer, gene mutation or harm reproduction.

Pesticides that mimic or disrupt hormones – so-called endocrine disrupters – will also be banned.

Farmers and chemical producers must now replace pesticide products t...

Green Economy
