Dijsselbloem: Eurogroup ready to offer new help for Greece (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Greece will need new bailout aid, Dijsselbloem says

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Greece will need more time and money to successful emerge from its bailout programme, Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem has confirmed.

Speaking on Thursday (5 September) with members of the European Parliament's economic affairs committee, Dijsselbloem, who is also the Dutch finance minister, told MEPs that: "It is clear that despite recent progress Greece's troubles will not have been completely resolved by 2014."

He added that it is "realistic to assume that additional suppor...

