Euroscepticism in decline, poll indicates

Euroscepticism is receding amongst Europeans who also want EU lawmakers to promote job creation and welfare schemes ahead of debt reduction,according to a poll published Thursday (6 September).
According the eurobarometer poll, 40 percent reported a positive image of the EU, up 9 percent from the previous poll in November. Eurosceptic sentiment across the 27-country bloc has fallen from 26 percent to 23 percent. Meanwhile, 50 percent regard their country's EU membership as a positive th...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
