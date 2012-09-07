Euroscepticism in decline, poll indicates

Euroscepticism is receding amongst Europeans who also want EU lawmakers to promote job creation and welfare schemes ahead of debt reduction,according to a poll published Thursday (6 September).

According the eurobarometer poll, 40 percent reported a positive image of the EU, up 9 percent from the previous poll in November. Eurosceptic sentiment across the 27-country bloc has fallen from 26 percent to 23 percent. Meanwhile, 50 percent regard their country's EU membership as a positive th...