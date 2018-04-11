We need a firewall against vested interests in climate policy-making

From Brussels, civil society is leading the EU-level call for a conflict of interest policy at the UN climate talks. With environment ministers now preparing for the UN climate change conference in May, it's time for the EU to back efforts tackling the vested interests that continue to undermine these negotiations.
There are very few decision makers on the international stage who would deny the urgency of halting disastrous climate change. After all, our very survival depends on it.
