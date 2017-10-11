Ad
euobserver
Hammond arrives to the latest discussion of EU finance ministers in Luxembourg (Photo: Council of the European Union)

UK pleads for Brexit transition period, EU unlikely to be moved

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

UK finance minister Philip Hammond urged the EU on Wednesday (11 October) to swiftly start discussions on a Brexit transition period, just as EU leaders are getting ready to confirm that not enough progress has been made in talks to move onto the next phase of negotiations.

"It is self-evident to me that a transitional arrangement is a wasting asset. It has a value today. It will still have a very high value at Christmas, early in the new year. But as we move through 2018 its value to ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Brexit talks enter pre-summit round
Brexit ping-pong as both sides say 'ball in your court'
Never mind 'hard Brexit', let's talk 'hard remain'
Key UK ministers emphasise 'bright side' of Brexit
Hammond arrives to the latest discussion of EU finance ministers in Luxembourg (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections