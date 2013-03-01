Ad
euobserver

Letter

Secret ballot on EU budget can only be initiated by MEPs

Opinion
by Armin Machmer, Brussels,

The article article by two Swedish national MPs from the Moderate Party about the lowest-ever EU Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) 2014-2020, entitled "Secret EU budget vote is unacceptable', is not accurate.

With reference to a possible vote by secret ballot in the European Parliament, let me underline that this must be requested by at least one-fifth of the component Members of Parliament or 151 MEPs, and cannot be initiated th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
OpinionLetter

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

Secret EU budget vote is unacceptable

Tags

OpinionLetter
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections