Surprise Irish contraction adds to woes

New figures released by the Irish statistics office have shown a surprise contraction in the country's growth during the second quarter of this year, a further difficulty for Dublin which is already struggling to cut a large public deficit and revive an ailing banking sector.

Despite a surge in exports, Thursday's (23 September) data from the Central Statistics Office indicated Irish gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 1.2 percent in the three months up to the end of June when compared...