EU unveils plan to copy US capital markets model

The European Commission set out a road-map to emulate the US venture capital markets on Wednesday (18 February), in an attempt to make it easier for companies to raise money from the stock and bond markets.
Financial services commissioner Jonathan Hill unveiled a Green paper fleshing out the EU executive’s initial plans to create a single market in capital by making it easier to access cross-border investment.
The commission wants to increase business access to financing for infr...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
