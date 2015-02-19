Ad
The European Commission wants EU firms to tap the stock and bond markets for finance as part of its blueprint for a capital markets union. (Photo: Alberto Carrasco Casado)

EU unveils plan to copy US capital markets model

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Commission set out a road-map to emulate the US venture capital markets on Wednesday (18 February), in an attempt to make it easier for companies to raise money from the stock and bond markets.

Financial services commissioner Jonathan Hill unveiled a Green paper fleshing out the EU executive’s initial plans to create a single market in capital by making it easier to access cross-border investment.

The commission wants to increase business access to financing for infr...

The European Commission wants EU firms to tap the stock and bond markets for finance as part of its blueprint for a capital markets union. (Photo: Alberto Carrasco Casado)

