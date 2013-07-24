EU commission takes aim at credit card fees

Mastercard was in the EU's line of fire on Wednesday (24 July), after the bloc's internal market chief accused the credit-card giant of waging a "mad" lobbying campaign against plans to cap fees for using credit and debit cards.

Unveiling proposals that would cap charges for card payments to 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent for debit and credit cards respectively, Michel Barnier said Mastercard had mounted a campaign of disinformation against the proposals and him personally in the French me...