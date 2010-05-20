Ad
euobserver
Europe's debt problems started in Greece, and are at the heart of France's latest move (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Sarkozy proposes constitutional change to limit deficits

by Andrew Willis and Valentina Pop, Brussels,

French President Nicolas Sarkozy has said the country's constitution should be amended, obliging future French governments to set out budgetary targets at the start of each new term.

The centre-right leader made the announcement at a "conference on deficits" in Paris on Thursday (20 May), detailing plans that would see newly-installed administrations outline deficit or surplus targets for their five years in office, starting from 2012.

The move bears more than a passing resemblan...

