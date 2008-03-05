Gazprom cuts gas to Ukraine by another 25%

Russian gas giant Gazprom on Tuesday night (4 March) cut gas supplies to Ukraine by a further 25%, leading to concerns that the worsening gas dispute to the east will have an impact on European gas as well.

The reduction cuts supplies to half their normal level.

Although the Ukrainian national gas firm, Naftogaz Ukrainy, reassured EU energy officials that the dispute would not affect deliveries to Europe, a company spokesperson also said in a statement that it would "guarantee un...