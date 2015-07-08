Ad
euobserver
Bernd Lange, the centre-left German MEP who steered the resolution through parliament, is happy with the result (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs set course on US trade talks

Green Economy
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU-US trade talks should be transparent and any agreement should protect workers' rights, personal data and public services, MEPs said Wednesday while rejecting a private arbitration court.

The resolution - months in the making due to heated debates on a controversial special court that allows firms to sue governments -was backed by 436 MEPs, with 241 against.

The final text on the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) allows for a more public system for businesses...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EP chief brokers internal deal on US trade court
Bernd Lange, the centre-left German MEP who steered the resolution through parliament, is happy with the result (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections