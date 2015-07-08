MEPs set course on US trade talks

EU-US trade talks should be transparent and any agreement should protect workers' rights, personal data and public services, MEPs said Wednesday while rejecting a private arbitration court.

The resolution - months in the making due to heated debates on a controversial special court that allows firms to sue governments -was backed by 436 MEPs, with 241 against.

The final text on the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) allows for a more public system for businesses...