MEPs set course on US trade talks

EU-US trade talks should be transparent and any agreement should protect workers' rights, personal data and public services, MEPs said Wednesday while rejecting a private arbitration court.
The resolution - months in the making due to heated debates on a controversial special court that allows firms to sue governments -was backed by 436 MEPs, with 241 against.
The final text on the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) allows for a more public system for businesses...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
