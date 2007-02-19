France set to overtake Germany as biggest EU state

France may in the future overtake Germany to become the most economically powerful of the EU member states reaping the benefits of its current baby boom, according to a German study.

Recently scooping the fertility crown in Europe with French women having an average of two children each, France is on course to overtake Germany both in the population stakes and on an economic scale.

According to a study for German daily Die Welt by the economic institute (IW) in Cologne, on current...