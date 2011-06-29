EU holds on to IMF chairmanship

French finance minister Christine Lagarde has been appointed as the new chief of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at a time of unprecedented economic turmoil in the eurozone.

The Washington-based institution's 24-member board maintained a tradition begun after World War II by picking the European candidate over Mexican central bank governor Agustín Carstens. The appointment of a woman to run the IMF for the first time in its history is a novelty, however.

"The results are ...