EU commission censors Porsche letters

After years of stonewalling, the European Commission has released correspondence between the former industry commissioner and German carmaker Porsche.
The move follows an unprecedented attack by the European Ombudsman for its refusal to publish the material. But the letters put out into the open have large chunks of text blanked out.
The remaining text is largely uncontroversial, concerning complaints by the company about the EU executive's attempts to limit carbon emissions from ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here