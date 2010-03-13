Ad
euobserver
Porsche's fleet of cars has particularly high emissions (Photo: Toni_V)

EU commission censors Porsche letters

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

After years of stonewalling, the European Commission has released correspondence between the former industry commissioner and German carmaker Porsche.

The move follows an unprecedented attack by the European Ombudsman for its refusal to publish the material. But the letters put out into the open have large chunks of text blanked out.

The remaining text is largely uncontroversial, concerning complaints by the company about the EU executive's attempts to limit carbon emissions from ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Porsche's fleet of cars has particularly high emissions (Photo: Toni_V)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections