Ad
euobserver
The commission believes separation of production and distribution would bring benefits for consumers (Photo: gazprom.ru)

EU ministers reject full separation of energy assets

Green Economy
by Renata Goldirova,

EU energy giants may hold on to full control of their assets, amid opposition from a majority of the bloc's energy ministers to European Commission ideas on forcing energy firms to separate production and distribution wings.

"The majority is not with me," EU energy commission Andris Piebalgs said after a meeting of 27 EU energy ministers on Wednesday (6 June), hinting Brussels may water down original ambitions to break up the sector.

It is "very difficult" for the European Commis...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The commission believes separation of production and distribution would bring benefits for consumers (Photo: gazprom.ru)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections