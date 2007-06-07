EU ministers reject full separation of energy assets

EU energy giants may hold on to full control of their assets, amid opposition from a majority of the bloc's energy ministers to European Commission ideas on forcing energy firms to separate production and distribution wings.

"The majority is not with me," EU energy commission Andris Piebalgs said after a meeting of 27 EU energy ministers on Wednesday (6 June), hinting Brussels may water down original ambitions to break up the sector.

It is "very difficult" for the European Commis...