Boeing and Airbus disagree over meaning of WTO ruling

Transatlantic aerospace giants Airbus and Boeing have both claimed victory in a World Trade Organisation (WTO) ruling on Tuesday (23 March) over European subsidies.

The verdict, sealed by an independent arbitration panel, but not due to be made public until work ends on legal translations, could see the back-and-forth between the two companies go on for months.

"This is a powerful, landmark judgment and good news for aerospace workers across America who for decades have had to c...