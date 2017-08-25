VW has to fix 3.3 million cheating cars in under a month

Volkswagen Group (VW) has removed illegal cheating software from 5.2 million diesel cars in the European Union, a spokesman told EUobserver on Friday (25 August).

A total of 8.5 million cars are affected in the EU, which means that 61.2 percent of cars have now been fixed.

This means there is still a substantial amount of work to be done if VW is to keep its promise made to the European Commission, with 3.3 million cars that still require the update.

In September 2016, the c...