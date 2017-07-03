Ad
Trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem (left) led an EU negotiating team in Tokyo over the weekend. (Photo: European Commission)

EU and Japan closing in on trade deal

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

[Updated on 4 July at 7.30] An EU-Japan summit will be held on Thursday (6 July) to announce a political agreement underpinning the free trade deal, the bloc announced in the early hours of Tuesday (4 July).

"Ambitious free and fair trade deal in the making," European Council chief Donald Tusk tweeted on Tuesday morning.

The European Commission confirmed on Monday (3 July) that the EU and Japan are close to reaching an agreement "in principle" on a free trade deal.

Eszter Zalan

Eszter Zalan

