euobserver
Dublin: The Irish government has announced plans to phase out the so-called 'double Irish' device which allows firms to reduce their tax bills (Photo: William Murphy)

Dublin to scrap 'double Irish' tax loophole

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Ireland will scrap a controversial tax instrument which allows companies to legally shift huge profits from Ireland to countries with low taxes, the country's budget minister has announced.

Speaking in the Irish parliament on Tuesday (14 October), Michael Noonan told deputies that the scheme, known as "double Irish" would be closed to new entrants in 2015 and gradually phased out between now and 2020.

He added that in the future all companies registered in Ireland would have to p...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

