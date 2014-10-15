Ad
All in a day's work: Barroso says he made the EU 'united, open and stronger' (Photo: epp.eu)

Interview

Barroso defends his EU legacy, criticises 'anti-foreigner' eurosceptics

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

With two weeks to go until he is formally out of office and, as of yet, with no fixed onward job, Jose Manuel Barroso is a politician concerned with his legacy.

Having spent 10 years as the European Commission president, taking over just after the EU made its continent-changing expansion to the East and ending as it limps out of an equally transformative economic crisis, the 58-year old Portuguese is keen to put his stamp on a narrative that has cast him as lacking vision, weakening his...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

