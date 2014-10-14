Catalonia to call off independence referendum

Catalonian leader Artur Mas is expected to cancel plans for a November referendum on independence after the country's top court said it should not go ahead.

Mas will hold a press conference on Tuesday (14 October) at 10am local time to explain the situation and outline alternatives.

A meeting of pro-independence parties on Monday ended with Mas saying that he will call off the planned referendum due to legal uncertainty.

"The [regional] government has determined that the c...