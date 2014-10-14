Ad
euobserver
No referendum, after all (Photo: iSabadell)

Catalonia to call off independence referendum

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Catalonian leader Artur Mas is expected to cancel plans for a November referendum on independence after the country's top court said it should not go ahead.

Mas will hold a press conference on Tuesday (14 October) at 10am local time to explain the situation and outline alternatives.

A meeting of pro-independence parties on Monday ended with Mas saying that he will call off the planned referendum due to legal uncertainty.

"The [regional] government has determined that the c...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Scotland, Catalonia boost independence movements in Europe
Spain to block referendum, after Catalonia signs decree
No referendum, after all (Photo: iSabadell)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections