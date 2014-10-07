Katainen vague on €300bn investment plan

A parliamentary hearing of Finland's Jyrki Katainen, one of the seven vice-presidents in the new EU commission, has shed little light on where the money for a vaunted €300 billion investment plan will come from.

Incoming EU commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker has promised to raise €300 billion to be spent over the next three years in the 28 EU member states.

He has put Katainen, vice-president for "jobs, growth, investment and competitiveness" in charge of this money-raising proj...