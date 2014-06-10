Ad
Talks on the EU's top jobs will shift to the European Parliament this week (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

EU top jobs and economic prospects to dominate this WEEK

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The EU's top jobs saga, economic future and a possible tax probe are likely to dominate the agenda in the EU this week.

The European Commission will host the 10th edition of the annual high-level meeting of religious leaders on Tuesday.

It is also set to decide on whether to launch a formal investigation into tax breaks that countries such as Ireland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands use to attract international companies. Such an investigation would examine whether the tax breaks b...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

