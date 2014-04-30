Greek denial of vote to targets of racism increases Golden Dawn's EP chances

Greece was one of the countries hit hardest by the economic crisis which has caused prolonged austerity, negative growth and an employment rate that stands at a stagggering 27 percent.

This dire economic and social situation and the failures of Greek policies towards migrants, refugees and asylum seekers have been exploited by country's far-right. As a result, Greece's old party system collapsed in the 2012 national elections.

Voters abandoned the centre-right New Democracy party...