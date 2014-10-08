UK's Hill set to survive after second hearing

Jonathan Hill is set to be approved as the EU's next financial services chief, following his second grilling in the European Parliament.

Speaking on Tuesday (7 October), for the second time in a week, with MEPs on the economic affairs committee, Hill again deployed his English charm to head off suspicious feelings.

He also touted his credentials as a pro-European who would campaign to keep the UK in the EU.

He outlined a rosy vision for 2019, "when we are coming to the end ...