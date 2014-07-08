Ad
Dalli at the Luxembourg court (Photo: EUobserver)

Dalli lawyers say Barroso trampled his rights

EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, LUXEMBOURG,

In the second and final day of a public hearing in the John Dalli vs. the European Commission case at the EU Court in Luxembourg, lawyers traded barbs about the legal basis on which the former commissioner left his job in disgrace in 2012.

Dalli says European Commission boss Jose Manuel Barroso pressured him into tendering his resignation, wants the court to annul it, and is seeking €1.9 million in “material damages” amid broader allegations he solicited bribes from the tobacco industr...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Dalli at the Luxembourg court (Photo: EUobserver)

