Euro slides amid fears over Portuguese austerity package

The euro slid to a 10-month low against the US dollar on Wednesday (24 March) following a downgrading of Portugal's credit rating by Fitch, a leading ratings agency, as investors fear that Lisbon will be unable to push through its draconian package of austerity measures and a European-led solution to the ongoing Greek crisis appears increasingly distant.

The European currency fell 1.3 percent to $1.33 against the dollar, a level not seen since May 2009.

The drop came as Fitch down...