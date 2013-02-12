Ad
euobserver
Deal on 'two pack' 'within reach' - Rehn (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Deal near on eurozone economic governance laws, says Rehn

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

MEPs and ministers are on the verge of agreement on far-reaching economic governance proposals for eurozone states, according to EU economic commissioner Olli Rehn.

The proposals give the commission more powers to scrutinise national budgets and demand changes to national debt and deficit reduction programmes.

Speaking with reporters after a meeting of euro finance ministers on Monday (11 February), Rehn said that "a positive conclusion … is within reach."

He added that the ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Ministers look to March for Cyprus bailout
Germany shoots down Hollande's exchange rate plea
Deal on 'two pack' 'within reach' - Rehn (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections