Not much has changed from last year's Rainbow Map. (Photo: ILGA-Europe)

Malmstrom: Europe "too cowardly" to confront homophobia

Health & Society
by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

EU home affairs commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom has said Europe is "too cowardly" to stand up to mounting homophobia.

"I must say that what is going on now, in recent years, makes me quite scared. We hear ... homophobic speeches and reports of violence against LGBTI people. What we are witnessing is not a society [moving] towards openness and tolerance. It is rather the opposite," she said at an event in Brussels on Tuesday (15 May), on the eve of the international day against homophobia...

Cyprus is least gay-friendly EU country, rights group says
