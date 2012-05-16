Ad
euobserver
The culture committee is due to decide whether to release the reserves at a meeting on 21 May (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs accuse commission of foul play on EU TV money

EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

MEPs and the European Commission are embroiled in a dispute over what happened to €8.7 million originally intended for an EU-wide TV station.

The commission put up the cash in a call for tender in 2008 for a Europe-wide broadcaster - "EU TV" - that was to pool existing TV organisations and channels into one body beaming programmes to around 150 million viewers.

It attracted several serious bids, including from ETVN - a consortium of 25 broadcasters from 13 different countries, in...

EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Commission pushes for document secrecy despite court judgement
