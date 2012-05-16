MEPs accuse commission of foul play on EU TV money

MEPs and the European Commission are embroiled in a dispute over what happened to €8.7 million originally intended for an EU-wide TV station.

The commission put up the cash in a call for tender in 2008 for a Europe-wide broadcaster - "EU TV" - that was to pool existing TV organisations and channels into one body beaming programmes to around 150 million viewers.

It attracted several serious bids, including from ETVN - a consortium of 25 broadcasters from 13 different countries, in...