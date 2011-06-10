Ad
euobserver
The ECB opposes any non-voluntary restructuring (Photo: John D. Carnessiotis, Athens, Greece)

ECB: Non-voluntary Greek restructuring would be 'enormous mistake'

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

The European Central Bank chief on Thursday warned against any non-voluntary restructuring of Greek debt, rebuffing the German position in favour of such a move.

"We would say it's an enormous mistake to embark on decisions that would trigger a credit event," Jean-Claude Trichet told reporters in Frankfurt.\n \nHe said that the bank would oppose "concepts which would not be purely voluntary," wording that suggests the ECB could accept a rollover of debts agreed between the Greek state a...

euobserver

