Dublin and Lisbon lead way in cutting road deaths

Although the number of deaths caused by road accidents has been slowly decreasing in the past decade, no fewer than 24,000 people have died on the roads of the EU's 27 capitals alone, a new report has shown.

Dublin and Lisbon have reduced the number of accidents the most over the past two years – dropping respectively 12 and 10 percent per year, while in Helsinki, the figure has increased slightly, according to a survey published on Wednesday (8 October) by the European Transport Safety...