EU nations call for better financial regulation

Leaders from the EU's largest economies have called for stricter regulation of the financial sector to prevent a repetition of the current crisis after meeting in Berlin on Sunday (22 February).
"All financial markets, products and participants - including hedge funds and other private pools of capital which may pose a systemic risk - must be subjected to appropriate oversight or regulation," a summit statement said.
Sunday's meeting was called by German chancellor Angela Merkel e...
