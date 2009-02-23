Ad
The Berlin meeting was called to help the EU co-ordinate a unified position for the G20 meeting in London on 2 April (Photo: Torkil Sørensen/norden.org)

EU nations call for better financial regulation

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis,

Leaders from the EU's largest economies have called for stricter regulation of the financial sector to prevent a repetition of the current crisis after meeting in Berlin on Sunday (22 February).

"All financial markets, products and participants - including hedge funds and other private pools of capital which may pose a systemic risk - must be subjected to appropriate oversight or regulation," a summit statement said.

Sunday's meeting was called by German chancellor Angela Merkel e...

