Greek leader offered to resign amid nation-wide upheaval

Amid a day of fresh riots, blockades of government buildings throughout the country and a general strike, Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou announced he is to shuffle his cabinet and hold a vote of confidence in parliament on Thursday (16 June).

In a televised speech, the leader dismissed the idea of stepping down, as opposition politicians had demanded.

Papandreou instead held talks via telephone with the head of the conservative New Democracy party, Antonis Samaras, on for...