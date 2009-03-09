EU Investment Bank ramps up lending as crisis worsens

The European Investment Bank is rising to the challenge of the economic recession by increasing lending to countries, banks and companies, its president, Philippe Maystadt, said on Monday (9 March) at the bank's annual press conference in Brussels.

The EIB has committed itself to contribute to the European Economic Recovery Plan agreed by EU leaders last December and will increase its overall lending to €66 billion in 2009, an increase of €15 billion on their initial plans.

