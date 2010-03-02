Ad
euobserver
Mr Rehn said Greece was at a "critical" moment (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Rehn urges Greece to make further cuts

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis,

Following a whistlestop visit to Athens on Monday (1 March), EU economy commissioner Olli Rehn urged the Greek government to implement further austerity measures in order to tackle its ongoing debt problem.

"It is of paramount importance for the Greek people to get their public finances back on a sustainable path," said Mr Rehn after meeting a string of ministers from the country's centre-left Pasok government.

With a total debt pile estimated at €300 billion, and a budget defici...

Green Economy
