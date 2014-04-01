Ad
UN climate experts say crop yields are likely to drop due to climate change (Photo: Andrew Stawarz)

Green groups unhappy with EU climate proposals

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission’s latest climate proposals fall short of the mark say pro-green groups, following a UN report published on Monday (31 March) which warned of irreversible consequences of a warming planet.

The commission’s January proposals for the 2030 climate and energy package recommended a 40 percent greenhouse gas emissions reduction target.

At the same time, the EU imposed a binding renewable energy target on itself, but not on member states.

“The quest is to f...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

