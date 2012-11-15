Continent's youth more 'European' than their parents, poll says

Young people are more likely to consider themselves "European" and to be engaged with the bloc's politics, according to an analysis released on Wednesday (14 November) by survey-group Eurobarometer.

Forty-six percent of 15-24 year olds described themselves as European in addition to their nationality and tended to have a more positive view of the EU than their parents and grandparents.

The data is part of a set of surveys by Eurobarometer in advance of the 2014 European elections...