euobserver
Barroso and Renzi (r) - 'Our problem is not Germany' (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Combative Renzi hits out at German central banker

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Rome,

A combative Matteo Renzi on Friday (4 July) slapped down comments directed at Italy by German central banker Jens Weidmann, saying banks have no business getting involved in Italian politics.

Speaking to press in Rome to mark the launch of country's EU presidency, the Italian PM referred to “polemical arguments by some German bankers,” and said "I believe the Bundesbank has a task and that is the pursuing of its statutory goals. The Bundesbank does not have among its tasks to take part ...

