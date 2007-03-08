Merkel rejects French low-carbon energy plan

German chancellor Angela Merkel has said renewable energy should be tackled separately from other types of low-carbon energy – rejecting a French idea that nuclear energy could be included in the list of green sources to be boosted as part of Europe's climate change agenda.

Speaking ahead of a top-level EU summit on Thursday (8 March), Ms Merkel reiterated her support for a binding target of 20 percent of Europe's energy to be produced from renewable sources such as biomass, solar and ...