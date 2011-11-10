Ad
Portugal says it needs no extra help (Photo: fnkftw)

No second bail-out for Portugal, says PM

by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

Portugal has announced it will not seek a second bail-out, the country's new conservative prime minister has declared.

“We will not ask for a new aid programme. Neither for more money, nor for more time,” conservative Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho told the country's parliament on Thursday (10 November) during the first round of debates on next year’s budget, a document that will include sweeping austerity measures demanded as part of the country’s current bail-out programme.

