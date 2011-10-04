Eurozone chiefs: Greece can wait till November

Eurozone finance ministers have kicked down a decision on the delivery of Greece’s latest tranche of bail-out cash, saying that the country can wait until November.

At the end of a seven-hour meeting in Luxembourg that bled into early Tuesday (4 October), the economy chiefs stressed that they will not let Greece default, but that the country must work further on its structural adjustment and privatisations.

"We had no one advocating a default for Greece. Everything will be done to...