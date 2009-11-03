Ad
euobserver
The record industry believes downloaders are free-loaders, but musicians think they are fans (Photo: Flickr)

UK to copy French 'Hadopi' internet piracy bill

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

UK business minister Peter Mandelson has announced that the UK intends to adopt legislation almost identical to France's controversial three-strikes anti-internet-piracy legislation.

As in France, websurfers found to be downloading content without permission of the copyright owner will first be sent a warning email.

But where across the English Channel, internauts are then sent a letter in the post, in the UK, they will have their bandwidth restricted.

A third offens...

