UK to copy French 'Hadopi' internet piracy bill

UK business minister Peter Mandelson has announced that the UK intends to adopt legislation almost identical to France's controversial three-strikes anti-internet-piracy legislation.
As in France, websurfers found to be downloading content without permission of the copyright owner will first be sent a warning email.
But where across the English Channel, internauts are then sent a letter in the post, in the UK, they will have their bandwidth restricted.
A third offens...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here