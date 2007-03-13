Blair calls on Moscow to play by energy rules

Russia should play by the same rules in energy supplies as Europe and the US so as to gain trust on the international scene, UK prime minister Tony Blair has said.

Speaking to deputies in the British parliament in the follow-up to last week's EU energy and climate change summit, Mr Blair said one of the main reasons why Europe has been busy setting out its new energy policies is Moscow's behaviour.

Russia sparked concerns after it cut gas and oil supplies to Europe in 2006 and thi...