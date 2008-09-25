EU to ban Chinese milk imports

The European Commission on Thursday (25 September) proposed a ban on baby food products coming from China that contain milk, following a scandal with milk products that made hundreds of babies ill in the Asian country.
"The measures will impose an explicit total ban on all products originating from China for infants and young children containing any percentage of milk in order to ensure that such products are not imported under any form," commission spokesperson Nina Papadoulaki told jo...
