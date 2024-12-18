Ad
Mînzatu called on member states to "have an ambitious rhythm in implementing the minimum wage directive" (Photo: EU Commission)

Labour shortages and lack of skills ‘plaguing’ EU economy

by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

Labour shortages and the widespread lack of relevant skills have become a “major drag on our productivity," said the EU's new labour commissioner Roxana Mînzatu on Wednesday (18 December).

“It is one of the main reasons why we in the EU are lagging behind the United States,” she added during a presentation in Brussels of the EU Commission’s employment report.

