Labour shortages and lack of skills ‘plaguing’ EU economy

Labour shortages and the widespread lack of relevant skills have become a “major drag on our productivity," said the EU's new labour commissioner Roxana Mînzatu on Wednesday (18 December).
“It is one of the main reasons why we in the EU are lagging behind the United States,” she added during a presentation in Brussels of the EU Commission’s employment report.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.