There are currently 16 member states in the eurozone (Photo: EUobserver)

Hungary keen to speed up euro entry process

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Hungary has called for a speeding up of the process for entering the eurozone, saying membership of the single currency offers the best solution to the current economic crisis.

"I think the best protective mechanism is to speed up our accession to the eurozone," said Prime Minister Ferenc Gyurcsany on Tuesday (24 February) speaking to reporters in Brussels after meeting with European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso.

He questioned whether it is really necessary for countr...

