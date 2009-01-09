Ad
Mr Sarkozy and Ms Merkel say capitalism needs new global oversight (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Merkel and Sarkozy call for global 'economic security' council

by Leigh Phillips,

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicholas Sarkozy have warned the US not to block attempts to build an international financial regulator, calling for a new economic body similar to the UN's Security Council.

"I've always in my political life been a supporter of a close alliance with the United States but let's be clear: in the 21st century, a single nation can no longer say what we must do or what we must think," said Mr Sarkozy at an international symposium in Paris...

