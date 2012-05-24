Ad
Police guard bank machine during recent street protests in Spain (Photo: Popicinio-01)

Spain: ECB cash more important than euro-plans

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy early on Thursday (24 May) called on the European Central Bank (ECB) to help lower his country's borrowing costs as a matter of urgency.

He said the bank problem is more important than the plans for an economic union brainstormed by EU leaders at a late-night dinner in Brussels, which ended up tasking EU Council chief Herman Van Rompuy with drawing up a long-term plan.

"What I am saying is commonsensical: all efforts are important and good, w...

