Spain: ECB cash more important than euro-plans

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy early on Thursday (24 May) called on the European Central Bank (ECB) to help lower his country's borrowing costs as a matter of urgency.

He said the bank problem is more important than the plans for an economic union brainstormed by EU leaders at a late-night dinner in Brussels, which ended up tasking EU Council chief Herman Van Rompuy with drawing up a long-term plan.

"What I am saying is commonsensical: all efforts are important and good, w...